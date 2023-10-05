Want best fridge under 200 litres? Check out our October 2023 list

A refrigerator is a modern essential due to its role in food preservation and convenience. It prevents spoilage, minimizes food wastage, and keeps beverages cold. With busy lifestyles, it aids meal planning and allows storage of ready-made meals, fresh produce, and leftovers, making it indispensable in today's fast-paced world. Refrigerators under 200 litres are ideal for small and medium sized families.

Refrigerators under 200 litres are versatile appliances, perfect for individuals, small families, or anyone with limited kitchen space. These compact wonders offer a host of benefits that cater to modern living.

Space Efficiency: With capacities ranging from 80 to 200 litres, these refrigerators maximize space utilization in smaller kitchens or apartments. They're also suitable as secondary fridges for additional storage.

Energy Efficiency: Many models come with 3-4 star energy ratings, ensuring efficient cooling while saving on electricity bills. This eco-friendly feature is a boon for both your pocket and the environment.

Convenient Design: Despite their compact size, these refrigerators are designed for convenience. Adjustable shelves and dedicated storage compartments keep your food items organized and accessible.

Freezer Compartment: Most units include a separate freezer section, allowing you to store frozen foods, ice cubes, and desserts without sacrificing valuable refrigerator space.

Budget-Friendly: Refrigerators under 200 litres are often more affordable than larger models, making them an excellent choice for budget-conscious shoppers.

Aesthetically Pleasing: These appliances are available in various designs, colours and finishes, ensuring they seamlessly blend with your kitchen decor.

In conclusion, refrigerators under 200 litres offer the perfect balance of space-saving design, energy efficiency, and affordability. They're a practical solution for those looking to maximize utility in smaller living spaces without compromising on cooling performance or style.

If you are convinced about the utility of having a fridge under 200 litres, then we have a shopper's list ready for you. Scroll down to have a detailed look at them.

1. Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 IMPRO ROY 4S Inv SAPPHIRE MULIA-Z, Sapphire Mulia, Up to 7 Days of Garden Freshness, Base Stand with Drawer, 2023 Model)

The Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator, 2023 Model, in the elegant Sapphire Mulia finish is a good choice. This refrigerator not only adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen but also offers advanced features. With up to 7 Days of Garden Freshness, it keeps your produce crisp and flavourful. The Base Stand with Drawer enhances convenience, providing extra storage space. Its 4-star energy rating ensures efficiency and cost savings. Whirlpool's IMPRO ROY is a perfect blend of style, freshness, and innovation, making it an excellent choice for modern households.

Specifications of Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator, 2023 Model:

Capacity: 192 litres

Energy Rating: 4 Star for superior energy efficiency

Cooling System: Inverter technology for precise cooling

Colour: Sapphire Mulia

Base Stand with Drawer: Offers additional storage space

Pros Cons Energy-Efficient: 4-star rating saves on electricity bills. Limited Capacity: May not be suitable for larger families. Garden Freshness: Keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for up to 7 days. Single Door Design: Lack of separate freezer compartment limits frozen storage.

B0BSRVXJ8H

2. Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamgic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (215 VMPRO PRM 3S INV ALPHA STEEL-Z, ALPHA Steel, Auto Defrost Technology, 2023 Model)

The Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic Pro Inverter Refrigerator, 2023 Model, in ALPHA Steel finish, offers a perfect blend of style and performance. With Auto Defrost Technology, it keeps your fridge ice-free, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. This refrigerator provides efficient cooling with a 3-star energy rating, reducing your electricity bills. The ALPHA Steel design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. It's a compact yet feature-packed appliance designed to meet your everyday cooling needs.

Specifications of Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic Pro Inverter Refrigerator, 2023 Model:

Capacity: 192 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star for decent energy efficiency

Cooling System: Inverter technology for precise cooling

Colour: ALPHA Steel

Auto Defrost Technology: Convenient and maintenance-free

Pros Cons Auto Defrost: Eliminates the need for manual defrosting, saving time and effort. Moderate Energy Efficiency: A 3-star rating may lead to slightly higher energy consumption. Stylish Design: The ALPHA Steel finish enhances your kitchen decor. Limited Capacity: Not suitable for larger families with extensive storage needs.

B0C4P4BJ19

3. Voltas beko 200 L 3 Star Direct Cool Refrigerator Appliance, Silver (RDC220C54/XIEXXXXXG)

The Voltas Beko 200 L 3 Star Direct Cool Refrigerator in elegant Silver is a reliable cooling solution for your kitchen. With a capacity of 200 litres, it offers ample storage space for your groceries. The 3-star energy rating ensures decent energy efficiency while keeping your electricity bills in check. This refrigerator comes with a range of features to enhance your cooling experience. Its sleek design and functional features make it a great addition to modern households.

Specifications of Voltas Beko 200 L 3 Star Direct Cool Refrigerator:

Capacity: 200 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star for good energy efficiency

Cooling System: Direct Cool technology

Colour: Silver

Frost-Free: No, Manual defrosting required

Pros Cons Ample Capacity: Spacious interior for all your storage needs. Manual Defrost: Requires periodic defrosting for optimal performance. Energy Efficient: 3-star rating helps save on energy costs. No Advanced Features: Lacks features like auto defrost and inverter technology.

B0BRZVGBN6

4. Whirlpool 200 L 4 Star IMPRO Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (‎215 IMPRO ROY 4S INV SAPPHIRE MULIA, With Base Stand, 2022 Model)

The Whirlpool 200 L 4 Star IMPRO Inverter Refrigerator, 2022 Model, in the exquisite Sapphire Mulia finish is another excellent option to consider in the upto 200 litre category. It is a testament to style and functionality. It boasts a 4-star energy rating, ensuring efficient cooling and energy savings. The Base Stand adds convenience by providing extra storage space. This refrigerator employs Inverter technology for precise cooling, keeping your food fresh for longer. With its impressive capacity and advanced features, it's a perfect addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of Whirlpool 200 L 4 Star IMPRO Inverter Refrigerator, 2022 Model:

Capacity: 200 litres

Energy Rating: 4 Star for excellent energy efficiency

Cooling System: Inverter technology for accurate cooling

Colour: Sapphire Mulia

Base Stand: Offers additional storage space

Pros Cons Energy-Efficient: 4-star rating reduces energy consumption and saves on bills. 2022 Model: May lack some of the latest features compared to newer models. Extra Storage: Base Stand provides additional space for your convenience. Single Door Design: Does not offer a separate freezer compartment for frozen items.

B08CS3FKFY

5. Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S INV MAGNUM STEEL-Z, Magnum Steel, Auto Defrost Technology, 2023 Model)

B0BSRV8C8Y

6. Whirlpool 200 L Multi-Door Refrigerator (215 IMPRO PRM 3S Wine Mulia, Red)

The Whirlpool 200 L Multi-Door Refrigerator in captivating Wine Mulia finish is yet another excellent option in this category of fridges. It brings both style and innovation to your kitchen. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers efficient cooling while being environmentally friendly. This refrigerator features a multi-door design for organized storage and temperature control, keeping your food fresh and odours contained. Its ample capacity and unique design make it a standout choice for those seeking a combination of elegance and functionality.

Specifications of Whirlpool 200 L Multi-Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 200 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star for decent energy efficiency

Cooling System: Multi-door design for precise cooling

Colour: Wine Mulia (Red)

Frost-Free: Yes, for hassle-free operation

Pros Cons Multi-Door Design: Provides optimal storage and temperature control. Moderate Energy Efficiency: A 3-star rating may result in slightly higher energy consumption. Frost-Free: No need for manual defrosting, saving time and effort. Colour Limited to Red: Colour choice may not suit all kitchen decors.

B08CZT9CHH

7. Whirlpool 190 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (WDE 205 CLS 2S, Blue, 2022 Model)

Check out the Whirlpool 190 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator, 2022 Model, in a vibrant Blue finish. This refrigerator offers efficient cooling with a 2-star energy rating, ensuring cost savings on electricity bills. With a capacity of 190 litres, it provides ample storage space for your groceries. The Direct-Cool technology maintains freshness while the organized storage compartments keep your items neatly arranged. This model is a stylish and reliable addition to your kitchen, offering both form and function.

Specifications of Whirlpool 190 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator, 2022 Model:

Capacity: 190 litres

Energy Rating: 2 Star for basic energy efficiency

Cooling System: Direct-Cool technology for efficient cooling

Colour: Blue

Frost-Free: No, manual defrosting required

Pros Cons Compact Size: Ideal for smaller kitchens and spaces 2-Star Rating: Energy efficiency could be improved for more savings. Organized Storage: Keeps your items neatly arranged for easy access. Manual Defrosting: Requires periodic manual defrosting.

B083KW4D6D

8. Whirlpool 184 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (205 WDE CLS 3S SHERRY WINE-Z, Red, 2023 Model)



The Whirlpool 184 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator, 2023 Model, is designed to meet your cooling needs efficiently. Its 3-star energy rating ensures decent energy efficiency, reducing electricity costs. With a capacity of 184 litres, it offers ample storage space. The Direct-Cool technology keeps your food fresh, and the vibrant red colour adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. This model is a perfect blend of style and functionality, making it an ideal choice for modern households. Its striking Sherry Wine finish adds a touch of glamour to your kitchen interiors.

Specifications of Whirlpool 184 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator, 2023 Model:

Capacity: 184 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star for decent energy efficiency

Cooling System: Direct-Cool technology for efficient cooling

Colour: Sherry Wine (Red)

Frost-Free: No, manual defrosting required

Pros Cons Stylish Design: The Sherry Wine finish adds a vibrant touch to your kitchen decor. Manual Defrosting: Requires manual defrosting periodically Adequate Capacity: Sufficient space for storing essentials. 2023 Model: May lack some of the latest features compared to newer models.

B0BSRTQC2Q

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Inverter Refrigerator Up to 7 Days of Garden Freshness Base Stand with Drawer Sapphire Mulia Finish Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic Pro Inverter Refrigerator Auto Defrost Technology ALPHA Steel Finish 2023 Model Voltas Beko 200 L 3 Star Refrigerator Direct Cool Silver Finish - Whirlpool 200 L 4 Star IMPRO Inverter Refrigerator IMPRO Technology Base Stand 2022 Model Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Inverter Refrigerator Auto Defrost Technology Magnum Steel Finish 2023 Model Whirlpool 200 L Multi-Door Refrigerator Multi-Door Design Red Wine Mulia Finish - Whirlpool 190 L 2 Star Refrigerator Direct Cool Blue Finish 2022 Model Whirlpool 184 L 3 Star Refrigerator Direct Cool Sherry Wine Finish 2023 Model

Best value for money

The Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic Pro Inverter Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S INV ALPHA STEEL-Z) stands out as the best value for money refrigerator. With advanced features like Auto Defrost Technology and an attractive ALPHA Steel finish, it offers a great balance of affordability and functionality. It's an excellent choice for those seeking cost-effective cooling solutions without compromising on quality and convenience.

Best overall product

The Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Inverter Refrigerator (215 IMPRO ROY 4S Inv SAPPHIRE MULIA-Z) emerges as the best overall product. It combines energy-efficient Inverter technology, up to 7 Days of Garden Freshness, and a stylish Sapphire Mulia finish. This refrigerator offers an impressive blend of advanced features, spacious storage, and aesthetic appeal, making it the top choice for those seeking a premium cooling solution.

How to buy a refrigerator under 200 litres in India

When purchasing a refrigerator under 200 litres in India, consider the following steps:

Measure Your Space: Measure the available space in your kitchen to ensure the refrigerator fits comfortably.

Capacity: Determine your storage needs to select an appropriate capacity within the 200-litre range.

Energy Efficiency: Look for a model with a 3-4 star energy rating to save on electricity bills.

Features: Consider features like adjustable shelves, vegetable compartments, and freezer sections based on your requirements.

Brand and Reviews: Research reputable brands and read customer reviews to make an informed choice.

Budget: Set a budget and compare prices across different retailers.

Warranty: Check the warranty and after-sales service.

By following these steps, you can make a well-informed purchase decision for your refrigerator under 200 litres in India.

