Home / Technology / Want to buy a Samsung smartphone? Deals announced on these products

Want to buy a Samsung smartphone? Deals announced on these products

technology
Published on Sep 11, 2022 02:52 PM IST

The South Korean multinational has announced discount and benefits on its recently-launched Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones.

Image used only for representation
Image used only for representation
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Samsung has become the latest company to offer deals on its products, in view of the upcoming festive season. According to a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan, the South Korean tech giant has announced offers on its foldable premium devices, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, both of which arrived in India recently.

What are the deals?

The report states that Samsung has lowered the price of Fold 4 and Flip 4 by 8,000 and 7,000 recently. The former, which has 12GB RAM and 1TB storage, is available for 176,999, down from the original cost of 184,999; additionally, you will get ‘early access benefits’ worth 51,1999. The latter, on the other hand, comes at 82,999, down from 89,999, and carries early access benefits worth 47,199.

With each phone, you can also buy the Galaxy Watch 4, a smart wearable developed by Samsung. With both Fold 4 and Flip 4, it can be purchased at 2,999, down from 37,999 and 34,999 respectively.

Cashback on HDFC cards

As an additional benefit, customers can earn a cashback of 8,000 if they make payment using HDFC Bank's debit or credit cards. They will also have the option to buy these devices on equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out