Want to buy a Samsung smartphone? Here's how to save 29k on Galaxy A73 5G

If you are planning to buy a Samsung smartphone, here is what you must know. By ordering from Flipkart, you can save up to ₹29,000 on Samsung’s Galaxy A73 5G, which has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Galaxy A73 5G has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The smartphone has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹47,490.

The offer

On Flipkart, a buyer can purchase Galaxy A73 5G with or without availing an exchange offer. If they choose not to avail, then they get the device for ₹41,999, a discount of ₹5,491 on the original MRP. There are additional bank offers as well: 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card, 10% cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, and ₹2,000 off on HDFC Bank cards.

On the other hand, if customers encash the exchange offer, they get the maximum ₹29,000 off on the smartphone. It should be noted, however, that the actual exchange value depends on the brand and condition of the handset being swapped for the incoming Galaxy A73 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: Features

(1.) It features a 6.7-inch display with full HD+ resolution, with 120 Hz refresh rate. Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 shields it from damages.

(2.) Galaxy A73 5G comes with Snapdragon 778 chipset as its processor, and in-house OneUI 4.1 as its operating system (OS).

(3.) Samsung has given a 5,000 mAh battery to provide power to the device; the battery supports fast charging of 25 W.

(4.) For photography, meanwhile, a 32 MP camera is in the front for selfies, while on the back panel, there is a quad-camera arrangement.

(5.) This arrangement comprises of a 100 MP primary camera, 12 MP ultra-wide-angle-lens, 5 MP macro camera, and 5 MP depth lens

