Want to download but have no connectivity? ‘SugarBox’ is here to help

If there is no free mobile data in your phone, or you are at a place with low or no internet connectivity, and you have to download something, then worry not. Google Play Store has ‘SugarBox', a feature which enables you to access various apps, or download materials, at zero internet charges.

How to use SugarBox?

To download SugarBox, you will have to use mobile data; once downloaded, you can use it for free. Its specialty is that anybody within a range of 100 kilometers can connect their device to it, whether their phone has mobile data or not.

To connect to SugarBox, go to a Common Service Centre (CSC) which has this facility. Switch on your phone's Wi-Fi and click on ‘SugarBox Network.’ Now your device will get connected and you can use this service.

To take this technology far and wide, SugarBox Networks is making available, at Common Service Centres in villages, devices equipped with a ‘special Cloud Edge technology.’ At present, more than 250 villages in Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have the SugarBox facility. In the near future, the company plans to expand it to Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Who created SugarBox?

SugarBox was developed by Mumbai-based Margo Networks Private Limited. In 2017, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) acquired the company. As of April 2020, Zee held 80% stake in SugarBox.

