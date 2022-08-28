Home / Technology / Want to remove unwanted emails from your Gmail account? Here's how to do it

Want to remove unwanted emails from your Gmail account? Here's how to do it

Published on Aug 28, 2022

Google offers a total cloud storage of 15GB, free of cost, for its services such as Gmail, Drive, Photos etc. However, once this space is used up, users have to pay an annual fee of ₹1,100 for 100GB cloud storage.

Representative Image
Unwanted emails in Gmail, Google's email service, add to the already occupied storage space of Gmail on your phone/laptop. Also, a large number of unwanted emails may result in important ones being pushed down or getting lost in the shuffle.

It is crucial to note that Google offers a total cloud storage of 15GB, free of cost, for its services such as Gmail, Drive, Photos etc. Once this space is used up, you have to pay an annual fee of 1,100 for 100GB cloud storage. Therefore, you can free up your space by deleting messages manually (which will be a long and tiresome process), or you can clear messages which have a size of more than 10 megabytes. Another option is to block a particular sender or a number of them.

However, there is another option – a filter ('Show search options')– which removes unnecessary emails from your inbox automatically. It is called ‘filters for auto-deletion’ and can be used by following the steps mentioned below:

(1.) Open your Gmail account on phone/laptop and click on the filter option in the search bar. It is to the extreme right in the bar which says ‘Search in mail'.

(2.) In the subsequent drop-down menu, go to ‘From’ and enter the address from which you don't want to receive a message. Now, click on ‘Create Filter’ (bottom right of the menu, on the left side of the blue-coloured Search button).

(3.) You will now see another list; here, put a check mark next to ‘Delete It’. Press ‘Create Filter’ again.

(4.) Now, you will no longer get emails from the selected address.

Points to remember:

(1.) The filter is available under Settings as well. In this section, go to ‘Filters and blocked addresses’; here you will see ‘Create a new filter’.

(2.) It is better to enter a complete address instead of a single name. This is because the filter may also remove messages sent by names which are the same as the one selected for deletion.

(3.) This feature can be used only for future emails, and will not remove any of the previous ones sent by the selected sender.

(4.) You also have the option to remove the filter.

