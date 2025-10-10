We’ll only use AI if it betters the sound experience: Sonos’ Harry Jones
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 09:26 pm IST
Sonos believes they simply wouldn't be able to get to the point they are at to reproduce the original art of music, without the help from artists and creators.
You may be interested in
25% OFF
Sonos Ace | Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Bluetooth, 30-Hour Battery Life, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Dynamic Head Tracking - Black
- Sonos Ace | Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Bluetooth
- 30-Hour Battery Life
- Spatial Audio
₹29,999₹39,999
Check Details
25% OFF
Sonos Ace | Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Bluetooth, 30-Hour Battery Life, Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, Dynamic Head Tracking - White
- Sonos Ace | Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Bluetooth
- 30-Hour Battery Life
- Spatial Audio
₹29,999₹39,999
Check Details
SOULWIT Earpads Replacement for Sonos Ace Wireless Over Ear Headphones, Ear Pads Cushions with Soft Protein Leather, High-Density Foam - Black
- SOULWIT Earpads Replacement for Sonos Ace Wireless Over Ear Headphones
- Ear Pads Cushions with Soft Protein Leather
- High-Density Foam - Black
₹1,999
Check Details
47% OFF
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
- Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass
- Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
₹13,199₹24,990
Check Details
30% OFF
Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over-The-Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Black
- Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Spatial Audio
- Over-The-Ear Headphones with Mic
- Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life
₹24,989₹35,900
Check Details
40% OFF
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones, Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle, ANC, 60h Battery, Customizable Sound, Crystal-Clear Calls, Multipoint Connectivity, 2Y Warranty, Black/Copper
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones
- Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle
- ANC
₹20,990₹34,990
Check Details
Marshall Monitor III Active Noise Canceling Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones
- Marshall Monitor III Active Noise Canceling Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones
₹29,999
Check Details
20% OFF
Sonos Sub 4 | Wireless Subwoofer with Powerful Bass for Immersive Entertainment - Black
- Sonos Sub 4 | Wireless Subwoofer with Powerful Bass for Immersive Entertainment - Black
₹67,999₹84,999
Check Details
35% OFF
Sonos Era 100 | Smart Speaker with WiFi, Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa - White
- Sonos Era 100 | Smart Speaker with WiFi
- Bluetooth
- Amazon Alexa - White
₹19,549₹29,999
Check Details
50% OFF
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black)
- JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic
- Upto 70 Hrs Battery
- Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback
₹4,998₹9,999
Check Details