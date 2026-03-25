What is Apple Business: Features, pricing, and why it matters

Apple has introduced a new platform called Apple Business, bringing together its existing business tools into one unified system. The move is aimed at making it easier for companies, especially small and mid-sized ones, to manage devices, employees, and customer-facing services without juggling multiple dashboards. Apple rolls out Apple Business to streamline operations for businesses. (Apple Newsroom) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

The platform combines tools like Apple Business Manager, Apple Business Essentials, and Apple Business Connect into a single interface. Instead of switching between services, businesses can now handle everything from device setup to communication and branding in one place.

At the core of Apple Business is built-in mobile device management (MDM). This allows IT teams, or even non-technical users, to control device settings, security, apps, and user access centrally. One of the key additions here is a feature called Blueprints, which lets administrators pre-configure devices with apps and settings. This means employees can start using their devices right out of the box, with minimal setup required.

Apple is also introducing Managed Apple Accounts, designed to keep work and personal data separate. The company says this separation is secured through cryptographic methods, ensuring that business data remains protected while employee privacy is maintained. Account creation can also be automated by linking with identity providers like Google Workspace and Microsoft Entra ID, making onboarding smoother for organisations.

Beyond device management, Apple Business expands into productivity tools. Businesses can now set up email, calendar, and directory services using their own domain names. Features like shared calendars, delegation, and internal directories aim to streamline communication within teams.

Brand visibility and ads Another notable addition is the focus on brand visibility. Businesses will be able to manage how they appear across Apple services like Maps, Wallet, Mail, and more. This includes customisable place cards with photos, operating hours, and quick actions such as ordering or booking.

Apple is also planning to introduce ads on Apple Maps in the US and Canada. These ads will appear in search results and suggested locations, helping businesses reach nearby customers. The company emphasises that these advertising tools are built with privacy in mind and do not track users through personal data.

Apple Business: Availability and pricing Apple Business will be available starting April 14 in over 200 countries and regions, and it will be free for existing and new users of Apple’s earlier business platforms. The company will automatically migrate existing data to the new system.

While the core service is free, businesses can opt for paid add-ons such as extra iCloud storage and AppleCare+ for Business. Some features, including the companion app and communication tools, will require devices running the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS.