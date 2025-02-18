WhatsApp brings new customisation features with chat themes- Here’s how it works

Nowadays, people are quite interested in organising their surroundings with themed colours and patterns to build an aesthetically pleasing space. Similar to surroundings, people have also started to customise their electronic devices with catchy wallpapers, fonts, colour schemes, etc. However, when it comes to using an app, maintaining an aesthetically pleasing UI could be challenging due to limited or no customisation options. However, in recent times, this has changed as companies are trying to make their apps more consumer-centric by offering features for personalisation and that also includes changing the aesthetics of UI according to user’s need. Know what’s WhatsApp chat themes and how they bring enhanced personalisation. (WhatsApp)

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has also considered feedback and has introduced new “Chat themes” similar to Instagram. However, WhatsApp chat customisation goes a little overboard as it gives users the liberty to change themes, wallpaper, colour of chat bubbles, and more. Know about WhatsApp chat themes and how it is the next step to personalisation.

Also read: WhatsApp may soon allow users to link social media profiles directly from account settings - All details

WhatsApp chat themes explained

Meta-backed platform WhatsApp has introduced a new chat theme feature that enables users to “reflect their style.” This new personalisation feature enables users to customise their chat bubbles into several different colour schemes or change the chat wallpapers into something that is sentimental, personal, or simply the “vibe” as Gen-Z calls it. The WhatsApp new customisation feature includes 22 chat themes, over 30 wallpapers, and 20 colour options for chat bubbles, enabling users to set the right chat tone with individual contact. However, note that the chat theme or any customisation will be reflected to the user and not the contact.

Also read: Read WhatsApp messages secretly without alerting the sender - Here’s how to keep it undetected

The WhatsApp chat themes have been rolled out to both Android and iOS users in India and if you have not received the feature, then make sure to update the app via the app store. Now, check out how users can change WhatsApp chat themes on Android and iOS.

How to change WhatsApp chat themes

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your device and click on a specific chat

Step 2: Tap on the three dots present in the top right corner and locate “Chat Themes”

Step 3: Now you will see three options, themes, chat colour and wallpapers

Step 4: Make changes according to your preferences and follow the on-screen steps.

Also read: Top 6 WhatsApp features: From AI Studio, built-in dial pad, custom photo stickers and more

Just following these few steps will enable users to create a personalised chat UI for WhatsApp and match their aesthetics.

