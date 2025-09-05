WhatsApp expected to bring this big revamp after iPhone 17 launch

The stable version of iOS 26 is not too far away and is expected to go live shortly after the iPhone 17 series launches on September 9. Having said that, while iOS 26 brings a major Liquid Glass redesign, it is important to understand that the full effect will only come into play when other apps like WhatsApp, which you use on a day-to-day basis, also adopt the design language, similar to how apps on Android over time adopted Google’s Material Design. WhatsApp could soon get a design revamp.(AP)

In this regard, a new report by WABetaInfo says that WhatsApp is indeed working on bringing Apple’s Liquid Glass design language to its iOS 26 app. Here are the details.

Liquid Glass For WhatsApp: Details

WABetaInfo, in its latest report, notes that the publication discovered Apple’s new Liquid Glass redesign in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.24.10.70 update, which is currently available on the TestFlight app. According to the publication, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow a revamped visual experience which would be compatible with iOS 26, and this is expected to come in a future update.

For those uninitiated, the Liquid Glass redesign itself is a major departure from what iOS used to look like before. There are brand-new icons, and more importantly, the UI elements across the OS are now translucent and glassy, so light refracts in a certain way, and things just look different. Animations are also bouncy, and very little changes when light comes through. So when other apps like WhatsApp also adopt this language, the experience will be cohesive.

When Can We Expect It?

The report says that the development process is currently in the planning stages, and the update will be released once the transition from flat to liquid glass is fully complete. It adds that the first elements to get the liquid glass treatment are going to be the main navigation components, which are at the bottom of the screen in the app.

Once those are done, WhatsApp will focus attention on other elements around the app. It remains to be seen when the update eventually rolls out, but it could be a while, considering development has only just started.