WhatsApp says it banned 26.85 lakh Indian accounts in September this year

Messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday released its India monthly report in which it said 26.85 lakh Indian accounts were banned in September this year.



Like other social media platforms, WhatsApp releases its monthly report on the first day of every month detailing the action it took on various accounts after complaints by the users. The report is published under India Monthly Report under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.



“WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state of the art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform”, the official spokesperson statement said.



Talking about tackling abuse on WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform said it also deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour. It said the focus is on prevention because it is better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than detecting the harm when it occurs.

“The abuse detection operates at three stages of an account’s lifestyle: at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback, which we receive in the form of user reports and blocks”, the app said.



“A team of analysts augments these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve our effectiveness over time. We have detailed our on-platform capabilities to identify and ban accounts in this white paper”, it added.

