WhatsApp set to roll out this important feature for status updates: Report

Published on Aug 20, 2022 04:03 PM IST

If you don't like this WhatsApp feature, you can mute the status updates from the status tab so that they won't show up in the chat list. The feature has only been rolled out to some beta testers and will take time before reaching all the users.

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Messaging platform WhatsApp is set to roll out a feature which will enable users to view status updates within the chat list.

According to website WABetaInfo, the feature has been rolled out in beta version 22.18.0.70. With this when your WhatsApp contact posts a new status update, it will be visible within the chat list.

If you don't like this feature, you can mute the status updates from the tab so that they won't show up in the chat list. The feature has only been rolled out to some beta testers and will take time before reaching all the users.

The messaging app has been introducing several features for the benefit of the users. WABetaInfo reported that the messaging app is set to roll out a feature on login approval.

According to this feature, when you try to login to your account from a different phone, WhatsApp will ask you to confirm you moving to your account on a different phone. This new feature will prevent other users from login into your account when they receive a 6-digit code from them. This feature is also under development and will be released as a future update of the app.

To enhance security of the users, WhatsApp is also working on another feature which will make it impossible to take screenshots to view images and videos. The recipient may take a photo using a secondary phone or camera, but can't take a screenshot.

This feature is being developed for beta for Android and it will be released in a future update of the app.

