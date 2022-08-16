You can now recover WhatsApp messages ‘deleted for you’ within seconds: Report

WhatsApp is set to unveil an interesting feature for the users wherein they can recover the messages they deleted for themselves by mistake.



According to the website WABetaInfo, the undo feature is meant to recover the messages ‘Deleted for Me’ by mistake within seconds. The feature is being rolled out for the beta users. If you are a beta user, then you can try this feature in WhatsApp android version 2.22.18.13.

WhatsApp said it is bringing three new features to protect privacy of the users by the end of this month. The users will be able to exit a group privately without having to notify anyone. Now, only the admins will be notified if a user has left the group.

WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature which will enable to users to keep their online presence away from others. The feature means that the user can select who can and can't see when he/she is online.

WhatsApp is also introducing a feature wherein it is enabling screenshot blocking for View Once messages for an added layer of protection. This feature is being tested and will be rolled out to users soon.

The messaging platform has also announced a feature which enables the users to delete a message within two days. “Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send,” the messaging app tweeted.

According to reports, the messaging platform is also enabling a feature for the admins and the members of groups to be able to see who left the group or was removed from it in the last two months.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail