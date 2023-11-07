close_game
News / Technology / WhatsApp to get email verification feature for login: Report

WhatsApp to get email verification feature for login: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 07, 2023 02:38 AM IST

This will be an alternative to the the primary login method, which involves a 6-digit code being sent to a user's registered mobile number.

WhatsApp is all set to introduce a feature that will enable users to add an email address to their account. As per WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp and was the first to report the story, the Meta-owned service is introducing the option as a method for users to access their WhatsApp account.

Currently, only select beta testers can use the feature (Representational Image)
Where to find the email feature?

According to WABetaInfo, this will be available within a new section – ‘Email Address’ – in account settings. Once the address is added and verified, people will have the ability to log into the instant messaging service from their email address.

The new 'Email Address' section within the app settings (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)
However…

It must be noted, however, that WhatsApp is not doing away with the primary login method, which involves a 6-digit code being sent to your registered mobile number. The email feature is primarily meant for a scenario where an individual does not have access to their phone number or are facing difficulties in receiving text messages.

Additionally, the latter facility will be optional; i.e., it is up to a person whether to enable it or not.

Availability

Currently, it is available only to beta testers, and, among them, to those who install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. The ability will be rolled out to more users over the coming days.

Tuesday, November 07, 2023
