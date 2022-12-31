WhatsApp tweets video with incorrect India map, gets schooled by union minister

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the union minister of state for Electronics & Technology, called out messaging platform for using an incorrect map of India.



The minister, who cautioned Zoom CEO Eric Yuan for the same few days ago, took to Twitter to warn the Meta-owned messaging app.

“Dear @WhatsApp - Rqst that u pls fix the India map error asap. All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India , must use correct maps.”



Chandrasekhar pointed out a video tweeted by WhatsApp's official handle, informing the followers on 24-hour New Year's Eve live stream. The globe had an incorrect India map in its video, with respect to Jammu and Kashmir.

On December 28, the minister had hit out at Zoom CEO Eric Yuan who had shared an incorrect India map on his Twitter handle. “you may want to make sure u use correct maps of the countries u do / want to do business in”, he had tweeted.



Under fire, Yuan took down the tweet from his official account. “I recently took down a tweet that many of you had pointed out had issues with the map. Thank you for the feedback!!”

