Home / Technology / WhatsApp tweets video with incorrect India map, gets schooled by union minister

WhatsApp tweets video with incorrect India map, gets schooled by union minister

technology
Published on Dec 31, 2022 04:41 PM IST

Recently, Union minister for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar had hit out at Zoom CEO Eric Yuan for sharing incorrect map of India on his Twitter handle.

WhatsApp shared a video of an incorrect India map on Twitter.
WhatsApp shared a video of an incorrect India map on Twitter.
ByAryan Prakash

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the union minister of state for Electronics & Technology, called out messaging platform for using an incorrect map of India.

The minister, who cautioned Zoom CEO Eric Yuan for the same few days ago, took to Twitter to warn the Meta-owned messaging app.

“Dear @WhatsApp - Rqst that u pls fix the India map error asap. All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India , must use correct maps.”

Chandrasekhar pointed out a video tweeted by WhatsApp's official handle, informing the followers on 24-hour New Year's Eve live stream. The globe had an incorrect India map in its video, with respect to Jammu and Kashmir.

On December 28, the minister had hit out at Zoom CEO Eric Yuan who had shared an incorrect India map on his Twitter handle. “you may want to make sure u use correct maps of the countries u do / want to do business in”, he had tweeted.

Under fire, Yuan took down the tweet from his official account. “I recently took down a tweet that many of you had pointed out had issues with the map. Thank you for the feedback!!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
whatsapp
whatsapp

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out