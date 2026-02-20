WhatsApp update ends ‘What did I miss?’ in group conversations for new group members
New members in WhatsApp groups no longer have to feel lost, as the platform rolls out a feature that shares recent chat history.
Joining a busy group chat often means stepping into the middle of a conversation with no context. To address this issue, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called Group Message History. The update allows group administrators to share recent messages with newly added members, helping them understand ongoing discussions without requesting old messages again.
Earlier, when someone joined a WhatsApp group, they could only view messages sent after their addition. This created communication gaps, especially in office groups, community forums, or long-standing family chats. Members frequently had to ask others to resend key details or share screenshots. The new feature aims to reduce such back-and-forth and make the transition smoother for newcomers.
How the Feature Works
With Group Message History, administrators can decide whether to share recent messages at the time of adding a new member. The feature does not work automatically. Admins must actively choose to send the message history. They can also decide how many messages to share, starting from 25 and going up to 100. This range allows the group to provide recent context without sharing the entire chat record.
Administrators maintain full control over the setting. They can enable or disable the feature for their groups. Even if regular members cannot share history, admins will continue to have the authority to send past messages to new participants.
WhatsApp has stated that the new feature does not alter its privacy framework. Messages shared through Group Message History remain protected by end-to-end encryption. This means only members of the group can read the content. The platform maintains the same encryption standards that apply to regular chats.
To ensure clarity, WhatsApp notifies all group members when message history is shared with someone new. The forwarded messages display original timestamps and sender information. They also appear differently from regular messages, making it clear which content was shared as part of the history feature.
Rollout Across Platforms
The company has started rolling out Group Message History worldwide. The feature will be available on both Android and iOS devices. Users who do not see the update immediately may need to install the latest version of the app and wait until the rollout reaches their region.
