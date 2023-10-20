WhatsApp users can now open two accounts on the same phone. Check details

Meta-owned WhatsApp is getting an ability that will allow users to work on two WhatsApp accounts, at the same time, on an Android device, the company previously known as Facebook Inc. announced on Thursday. People can use both their accounts at the same time (Image courtesy: WhatsApp)

The feature is quite helpful for those who want to switch between accounts, such as work and personal, the Mark Zuckerberg-helmed tech giant further said.

The introduction of this ability means one need not log out from one account to use the second one; use a separate device for the second account, or worry about accidentally sending a message from the wrong account.

How to use a second account on the same phone?

For this, as per Meta, people must have a second phone number and an extra SIM card, or, alternatively, a phone that accepts multi-SIM or eSIM. The procedure to add a second account is straightforward: Go to ‘Settings’ on WhatsApp, click on the arrow next to your name, and then select ‘Add account.’ Also, on each account, one can control their notification settings, along with privacy.

Additionally, to use the feature, one must only use the official WhatsApp and not the imitations or fake versions, cautioned Meta.

The ability to open two WhatsApp accounts on the same device is in addition to a feature introduced earlier this year, in April, with which people can use their WhatsApp account on a secondary phone.

