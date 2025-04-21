WhatsApp users may soon be able to translate messages right within the chat

WhatsApp users may finally get a new message translation feature soon. The Meta owned platform is reportedly testing the new feature in its latest beta which could soon allow users to translate incoming chats directly within the app without switching to a separate translator. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the tool will work entirely on-device using downloadable language packs, keeping conversations encrypted and private. With the feature already being tested by beta users and development reportedly beginning in mid-2024, a wider release seems imminent.(Pixabay/Representative)

Translation Without Leaving the Chat

As per the report, users will be able to see 'Translate Messages' toggle in the chat settings section on a per-chat basis, allowing users to activate the feature as needed. Once enabled, WhatsApp will prompt users to select a preferred language for translation from a list that currently includes Spanish, Arabic, Hindi, Russian, and Portuguese (Brazil).

After selecting a language, WhatsApp downloads the relevant language pack to the device. Users can then simply tap the three-dot menu in a chat to access the “View Translation” option. The app will display both the original and translated text side by side, offering clarity and convenience. There is also an option to disable the feature or remove a translation from the chat view. Crucially, because the feature works offline, it aligns with WhatsApp’s privacy code.

Building on Voice Transcription Tools

This isn’t WhatsApp’s first venture into on-device language features. Last year, the platform introduced voice note transcription, which allows users to convert audio messages into text. Like the new translation tool, this feature also relies on language packs and local processing.

Full Rollout Likely Imminent

With the feature already being tested by beta users and development reportedly beginning in mid-2024, a wider release seems imminent. For frequent travellers or users in multilingual communities, this built-in translation capability could significantly enhance the messaging experience—reducing reliance on apps like Google Translate.

