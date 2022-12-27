WhatsApp will stop running on these 49 smartphones from Dec 31. Check full list
WhatsApp has decided to pull out its support from as many as 49 smartphone models starting from December 31. If your mobile device is on this list, you will need to upgrade to a newer model in order to continue using the instant messaging application.
What will be ceased to function?
WhatsApp will stop working on devices from a variety of manufacturers, including Apple and Samsung. This implies that beyond the specified date, owners of such phones will no longer be able to get updates from WhatsApp, including new features and security patches, and eventually the service will cease to function for them.
It is to be noted that most of the devices mentioned in the list are older and probably only used by a very small number of individuals. Thus, the majority of smartphone users worldwide shouldn't be concerned about the support termination.
Full list
Here is the full list of smartphone models, first reported by GizChina, from which WhatsApp will end its support.
Apple iPhone 5
Apple iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT
