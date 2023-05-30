WhatsApp working on Status Archive tool for businesses, says report. Here's how this feature will help

For its WhatsApp Business application, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will allow businesses to share their previous status updates with customers. Representational Image(MINT_PRINT)

The feature is called ‘Status Archive,’ said WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to the Meta-owned platform, and was the first to report the story. According to the website, people will also be able to check whether the tool has been enabled on their device or not.

The reported Status Archive feature for WhatsApp Business (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

As seen in the screenshot, shared by WABetaInfo, a notification within the Status tab will inform a user if Status Archive has been activated for their WhatsApp account. If enabled, you will see this message: "Your Status Updates will now be archived on your device after 24 hours.'

Status Archive: Benefits

As per WABetaInfo, the feature will be useful as businesses will be able to republish a status from the archive and share it with their customers again, with an aim to improve their business. Users can keep these status updates on their phones for up to 30 days.

Additionally, Status Archive appears to be a tool being developed exclusively for businesses.

Status Archive: Availability

For now, it is being rolled out only for select beta testers; a more general launch will take place over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp status updates

With this, people get to share end-to-end encrypted text, videos, photos, GIFs that disappear after 24 hours.

