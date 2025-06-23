WhatsApp’s AI wallpapers and smart replies: Are they more than a gimmick?

The new AI wallpaper feature lets users generate unique backgrounds for their chats using Meta AI. All it takes is a quick text prompt, think “sunset in Goa” or “cyberpunk city”. And WhatsApp creates an image to match. It’s about turning plain chats into something a little more personal. WhatsApp’s AI wallpapers and smart replies

Smart replies, on the other hand, are all about convenience. These are AI-powered one-tap suggestions based on the context of your conversation. Whether you're replying to a friend or confirming a meeting, WhatsApp now offers you a faster way to respond.

Both features are part of Meta’s larger push to weave generative AI into everyday communication.

How do these features work?

To try the AI wallpaper, head to a chat’s settings, tap on “wallpaper,” and choose “AI wallpaper.” From there, you can either use WhatsApp’s preset prompts or enter your own. You can assign one wallpaper to all chats, or get creative and set different ones for individual contacts.

Smart replies are context-aware. If someone says, “Let’s catch up at 7?” WhatsApp might suggest “Sounds good,” “Can’t make it,” or “I’ll be there.” These responses appear just above your keyboard, ready to be tapped.

Importantly, all of this is optional. WhatsApp emphasizes that end-to-end encryption remains intact, and Meta AI can’t read your personal messages.

Impact on messaging habits

These features might seem cosmetic, but they’re already shaping how users express and interact on the platform. AI wallpapers let people reflect moods or relationships, think cosy themes for family chats or futuristic art for gaming groups.

Meanwhile, smart replies save time, particularly in busy group chats or work conversations, where quick responses are key. They streamline messaging without disrupting the tone.

That said, not everyone’s sold. Some users see them as gimmicks. Others worry about AI fatigue or message authenticity being diluted by automation.

Still, there’s no denying that these tools hint at a future where messaging apps do more than just deliver text—they learn, suggest, and evolve with you.

Gimmick or game-changer?

AI wallpapers and smart replies may seem like playful add-ons, but they point to a much bigger shift. As personalization and efficiency become the norm, WhatsApp is quietly leading the charge toward a more AI-enhanced, intuitive messaging experience. And that’s no small thing.