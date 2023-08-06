When will Meta's Threads get search, web functions? Mark Zuckerberg says…

Threads app users will soon be able to avail a search function and access it via the web, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Friday. He added that the major update can be expected in the next few weeks. The Meta CEO asserted that “the community here (Threads) is on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long term app.”(AFP)

Praising the Twitter rival, the Meta CEO asserted that “the community here is on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long term app.”

In aThreadspost, Zuckerberg wrote,“A good week for Threads. Search and web coming in the next few weeks.” He also expressed his excitement about the team’s “pace of shipping.”

Currently,Threads.net leads people to a spinning placeholder design. The platform’s search function can only be used to find other users, at the moment. On X (formerly Twitter), however, people can search for posts, trending topics, pictures and more.

Threads was launched in July this year and became the fastest tohit 100 million signups.However, more than half of those users didn’t stick around, reported.“If you have more than 100 million people sign up, ideally it would be awesome if all of them or even half of them, stuck around. We're not there yet,” the Meta CEO was quoted as saying. The billionaire, however, stressed that the situation was ‘normal’ despite the drop.

Last month, the platform reported a nearly 70 per cent decline in the number of daily active users according to Sensor Tower, a market intelligence firm. The data showed that the average daily time spent on the app by users is four minutes, a steep decline from 19 minutes on its launch day.

While the app introduced its Following feed last week,Zuckerberg saiddirect messages (DMs) option will also be rolled out soon.

Recently, Zuckerberg revealed his optimism about Threads’ future and said the the app - developed by a small team - will not be monetised until it expanded and became more established.

