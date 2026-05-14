Why your 2025 "5-Star" AC is a “4-Star” AC in 2026: Decoding the new BEE 2026 Energy norms

Walk into any appliance store in 2026, and you’ll probably face the same dilemma every Indian homeowner is struggling with right now. Two air conditioners sit side by side. Both are 1.5 ton inverter ACs. Both look nearly identical. Both promise fast cooling, AI modes, Wi-Fi controls, and copper condensers. Find the difference between the old 5 star AC and the new 4 star AC. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

But one costs around ₹35,000 while the other touches ₹45,000.

The salesman points toward the expensive model and says, “Sir, this is a 5-star AC. It will save electricity.” And suddenly the question becomes bigger than just cooling.

Should you spend an extra ₹10,000 upfront, or save money now and deal with the electricity bills later?

After spending 5+years covering the appliance industry and tracking how energy-efficient cooling has evolved in Indian homes, one thing has become very clear: most buyers focus too much on the purchase price and completely ignore the operating cost.

In 2026, that mistake can cost you far more than you think.

The big 2026 change: Why AC ratings suddenly look different If you’ve recently noticed that many ACs that were “5-star rated” last year are now being sold as 4-star models, you are not imagining things.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) revised its energy efficiency standards from January 1, 2026. The new rules significantly tightened the benchmarks for star ratings. That means manufacturers now need far better efficiency numbers to qualify for a 5-star label.

The entire system revolves around something called ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio). Simply put, it measures how efficiently an AC cools across different temperature conditions during an Indian summer.

Higher ISEER = Lower electricity consumption. Under the older norms, an AC with an ISEER of around 5.0 could still qualify as a premium efficient model. In 2026, the benchmarks became stricter.

Here’s the broad shift: