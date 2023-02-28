Will AI replace humans? Infosys' Narayana Murthy responds: ‘Have power of…’

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy recently dismissed the fears surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) tools replacing humans. Business Today reported that Murthy was speaking at the 67th Foundation Day of All India Management Association (AIMA) last week. He exhorted that AI has made life more comfortable and human beings will never let technology replace them. While computers helped bridge the gap in many areas, AI is fulfilling its role as an ‘assistive’ tool.

Alluding to N Chandrasekaran’s ‘Bridgital Nation: Solving Technology's People Problem’ book, he said that countries like India should use artificial intelligence. Chandrasekaran is the Chairperson of the Tata group.

Murthy added that humans “have the power of the mind” which no machine can compete with.

He also explained that AI will give humans the space and time to think more creatively and productively. However, human beings will feel that there is not enough time and will never be satisfied. He also reminded people of initial apprehensions of the world when computers and smartphones were invented. “Many thought at one point of time that all these computers will make us more free. It has not happened.”

He concluded that the human mind is one step ahead of technology and is capable of becoming its ‘master’.

Recently, at the Asia Economic Dialogue organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, Murthy spoke about India’s work culture. He said that only a small section of society puts in the effort and a majority of people have not imbibed the culture which is essential to fulfil the aspirations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also urged youngsters not to indulge in moonlighting or insist on working from home.

