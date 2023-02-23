Home / Technology / With ‘Radio Builder’, create your own custom station on YouTube Music: All you need to know

With ‘Radio Builder’, create your own custom station on YouTube Music: All you need to know

Published on Feb 23, 2023 10:04 AM IST

The feature, which was launched on Tuesday, can be accessed from the ‘Your music tenor’ section on the YouTube Music homepage, on both iOS and Android.

FILE PHOTO: A YouTube logo seen at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

YouTube Music, a music streaming service developed by Google-owned YouTube, is getting a feature called ‘Radio Builder,’ which will allow users to create their own custom stations based on specific artists.

The feature began rolling out on Tuesday and can be accessed from the ‘Your music tenor’ section on the YouTube Music homepage, on both iOS and Android.

Here is all you need to know about ‘Radio Builder’:

(1.) With this ability, users will be able to select up to 30 artists whose songs they want on the station; they can also decide how frequently these performers appear on the station.

(2.) Users can also decide if they want to listen to music only from the selected artists, or to include similar songs performed by other musicians as well.

(3.) Radio Builder comes with a set of filters for the selected playlist. These include ‘chill,’ ‘downbeat,’ ‘pump-up,’ among others.

(4.) To create a station, click on ‘Create a radio’ in the main interface, once the feature has been activated on your device. As is the case with many of Google's rollouts, this ability, too, may take some time to be enabled for your device.

(5.) According to Google, Radio Builder will be available anywhere you can access YouTube Music, for both paying subscribers and free users.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

youtube google
