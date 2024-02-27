Wonderchef mixers: 8 perfectionists for healthy smoothies and nutritious soups

If you are planning to go healthy and wish to change your morning routine from eating paranthas every day to having healthy smoothies in your breakfast, then you are just a blender mixer grinder away. And when thinking of buying a blender mixer grinder, choosing the best from among the various reputed brands in a challenge in itself. 8 Wonderchef mixers and grinders that make perfect smoothies for a healthy lifestyle.

While, there are a myriad of brands each claiming to be the best mixer grinders, Wonderchef mixer grinder could be your ideal bet. Wonderchef mixer grinders stand out in the realm of kitchen appliances, offering a blend of functionality, style, and efficiency. With a focus on innovation, these mixer grinders are equipped with powerful motors ranging from 500 watts to 1000 watts, ensuring smooth and efficient grinding of a variety of ingredients. Wonderchef has several models of mixer grinders available, each with different features and capacities.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The stainless steel blades are designed for precision and durability, capable of handling everything from grinding spices to blending smoothies with ease. Wonderchef understands the needs of modern kitchens, which is reflected in their compact and space-saving designs, ideal for both small and large spaces. Safety features like overload protection provide peace of mind during use.

Now the question is which Wonderchef mixer grinder to pick from the ocean of products in the line-up, fret not, as we have compiled a list of 8 best Wonderchef mixer grinders for you to make your healthy smoothies and delicious soups, grind your aromatic masalas and spices in no time.

1.Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender

B00W56GLOQ

The Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender is a versatile kitchen appliance that combines the functions of a mixer, grinder, and blender in one compact unit. Powered by a 400-watt motor, it efficiently grinds spices, blends smoothies, and prepares batters with ease. This model comes with two unbreakable jars - a 500ml and a 300ml - both designed to withstand heavy usage. The sharp stainless steel blades ensure precise grinding and blending, while the sleek design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen countertop. Whether you're whipping up a quick smoothie or grinding spices for a flavourful curry, the Nutri-blend Mixer is a convenient and reliable companion for your culinary adventures.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender

Motor Power: 400 Watts

Jars: 2 Unbreakable Jars (500ml and 300ml)

Blades: Stainless Steel

Functions: Mixer, Grinder, Blender

Voltage: 240V, 50Hz

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and versatile design Not ideal for heavy-duty grinding Unbreakable jars for durability Easy to clean and maintain





2.Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer

B07FL3WRX5

The Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer is a multifunctional appliance designed to simplify your kitchen tasks. With a powerful 400-watt motor, this juicer can extract fresh, nutritious juice from fruits and vegetables in seconds. It comes with four unbreakable jars - a 1-liter blending jar, a 500ml grinding jar, a 500ml chutney jar, and a 300ml seasoning jar - catering to all your blending and grinding needs. The stainless steel blades ensure efficient juicing and grinding, while the compact design saves valuable countertop space. Whether you're making healthy juices, smoothies, or grinding spices for your favourite recipes, the Nutri-blend Juicer is a versatile and reliable companion in the kitchen.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer

Motor Power: 400 Watts

Jars: 4 Unbreakable Jars (1L Blending, 500ml Grinding, 500ml Chutney, 300ml Seasoning)

Blades: Stainless Steel

Functions: Juicer, Grinder

Voltage: 240V, 50Hz

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Multiple jars for various functions May be bulky for small kitchens Powerful motor for efficient juicing Cleaning all the jars can be tedious Unbreakable jars for durability

Also Read:Best mixer grinders for homes under ₹2000: Top 10 options

3.Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder, Blender & Smoothie Maker

B071R3LHFM

The Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder, Blender & Smoothie Maker is a comprehensive kitchen appliance that covers all your blending and grinding needs. With a 400-watt motor, it effortlessly blends smoothies, grinds spices, and prepares juices with ease. This model includes three unbreakable jars - a 1-liter blending jar, a 500ml grinding jar, and a 500ml chutney jar - providing versatility for various recipes. The sharp stainless steel blades ensure precise grinding and blending, while the compact design makes it suitable for any kitchen. Whether you're making refreshing smoothies or grinding spices for a flavourful curry, the Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder, Blender & Smoothie Maker is a reliable companion for your culinary creations.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder, Blender & Smoothie Maker

Motor Power: 400 Watts

Jars: 3 Unbreakable Jars (1L Blending, 500ml Grinding, 500ml Chutney)

Blades: Stainless Steel

Functions: Juicer, Mixer, Grinder, Blender, Smoothie Maker

Voltage: 230V, 50Hz

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile functions in one appliance Might be underpowered for heavy use Multiple jars for different tasks Limited capacity for large batches Compact design for easy storage

4.Wonderchef Sumo Mixer Grinder

B097DHW3M1

The Wonderchef Sumo Mixer Grinder is a robust and efficient kitchen companion, designed to handle all your grinding and blending needs. Powered by a 750-watt motor, it effortlessly grinds spices, blends smoothies, and prepares batters with ease. This model comes with three jars - a 1.5-liter liquidizing jar, a 1.2-liter grinding jar, and a 400ml chutney jar - providing versatility for various recipes. The sharp stainless steel blades ensure precise grinding and blending, while the sturdy construction ensures durability. With its elegant design and compact footprint, the Sumo Mixer Grinder is a stylish addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Wonderchef Sumo Mixer Grinder

Motor Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 3 Jars (1.5L Liquidizing, 1.2L Grinding, 400ml Chutney)

Blades: Stainless Steel

Functions: Mixer, Grinder

Voltage: 240V, 50Hz

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750W motor for efficient use Might be bulky for small kitchens Multiple jars for different tasks

5.Wonderchef Platinum 750W Mixer Grinder

B093DM6ZLQ

The Wonderchef Platinum 750W Mixer Grinder is a high-performance appliance designed to simplify your kitchen tasks. Whether you're grinding tough ingredients or blending smoothies, this mixer grinder delivers consistent results every time. This mixer grinder is powered by a 750-watt motor which effortlessly prepare your healthy smoothies, grinds spices, and prepares batters with ease. This Wonderchef mixer grinder comes with three jars - a 1.5-liter liquidizing jar, a 1.2-liter grinding jar, and a 400ml chutney jar - so that you can prepare your favourite dishes with ease.

Specifications of Wonderchef Platinum 750W Mixer Grinder

Motor Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 3 Jars (1.5L Liquidizing, 1.2L Grinding, 400ml Chutney)

Blades: Stainless Steel

Functions: Mixer, Grinder

Voltage: 230V, 50Hz

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750W motor for efficient use Might be bulky for small kitchens Multiple jars for different tasks

6.Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder

B07XZFZWH6

The Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance that combines the functions of a juicer, mixer, and grinder in one compact unit. Powered by a 400-watt motor, it efficiently extracts fresh juices from fruits and vegetables, grinds spices, and blends smoothies with ease. This model comes with 2 unbreakable jars - a 500ml blending jar and a 300ml grinding jar - both designed to withstand heavy usage. The sharp stainless steel blades ensure precise grinding and blending, while the sleek design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen countertop. Whether you're starting your day with a healthy juice or preparing ingredients for a flavourful meal, the Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder is a convenient and efficient choice.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder

Motor Power: 400 Watts

Jars: 2 Unbreakable Jars (500ml Blending, 300ml Grinding)

Blades: Stainless Steel

Functions: Juicer, Mixer, Grinder

Voltage: 230V, 50Hz

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and versatile design Not ideal for heavy-duty grinding Unbreakable jars for durability Limited number of jars Easy to clean and maintain





7.Wonderchef Nutri-blend BOLT Mixer, Grinder, Blender

B097KLVWLH

The Wonderchef Nutri-blend BOLT Mixer,Grinder, Blender is a powerful and efficient kitchen appliance designed to make your cooking tasks easier. Equipped with a 600-watt motor, it effortlessly grinds spices, blends smoothies, and prepares batters with precision. This model comes with three unbreakable jars - a 1-liter blending jar, a 500ml grinding jar, and a 300ml chutney jar - catering to a range of culinary needs. The sharp stainless steel blades ensure thorough grinding and blending, while the compact design saves valuable countertop space. Whether you're whipping up a quick smoothie or grinding spices for a flavourful curry, the Nutri-blend BOLT Mixer is a versatile and reliable companion in the kitchen.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-blend BOLT Mixer, Grinder, Blender

Motor Power: 600 Watts

Jars: 3 Unbreakable Jars (1L Blending, 500ml Grinding, 300ml Chutney)

Blades: Stainless Steel

Functions: Mixer, Grinder, Blender

Voltage: 230V, 50Hz

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 600W motor for efficient use May be bulky for small kitchens Multiple jars for different tasks Sturdy construction for durability

B07JGNN8DC

The Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder & Chopper is a versatile kitchen appliance that simplifies meal preparation. With a 400-watt motor, it effortlessly extracts juices, grinds spices, blends smoothies, and chops vegetables with ease. This model comes with three unbreakable jars - a 1-liter blending jar, a 500ml grinding jar, and a 500ml chutney jar - catering to various cooking needs. The sharp stainless steel blades ensure efficient and precise grinding, blending, and chopping. Its compact design saves space on your countertop, while the elegant finish adds style to your kitchen. Whether you're making healthy juices, grinding spices, or chopping vegetables, the Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder & Chopper is a versatile companion for every culinary task.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder & Chopper

Motor Power: 400 Watts

Jars: 3 Unbreakable Jars (1L Blending, 500ml Grinding, 500ml Chutney)

Blades: Stainless Steel

Functions: Juicer, Mixer, Grinder, Chopper

Voltage: 230V, 50Hz

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile functions in one appliance Motor power might be low for some Multiple jars for different tasks Limited capacity for large batches Compact design for easy storage



Top 3 features

Product Name Motor Power Blades Voltage Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender 400 Watts Stainless Steel 240V, 50Hz Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer with 4 unbreakable jars 400 Watts Stainless Steel 240V, 50Hz Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder & Smoothie Maker 400 Watts Stainless Steel 230V, 50Hz Wonderchef Sumo Mixer Grinder 750 Watts Stainless Steel 240V, 50Hz Wonderchef Platinum 750W Mixer Grinder 750 Watts Stainless Steel 230V, 50Hz Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder 400 Watts Stainless Steel 230V, 50Hz Wonderchef Nutri-blend BOLT Mixer, Grinder, Blender 600 Watts Stainless Steel 230V, 50Hz Wonderchef Nutri-blend Juicer, Mixer, Grinder & Chopper 400 Watts Stainless Steel 230V, 50Hz

Best value for money

The Wonderchef Sumo Mixer Grinder offers excellent value for money with its versatile functions, durable stainless steel blades, and efficient 750 Watts motor. This model provides a good balance between performance and affordability, making it a smart choice for those looking for a reliable kitchen companion without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender stands out as the best overall product due to its versatile functionality, including mixing, grinding, and blending, all powered by a 400 Watts motor. The inclusion of 2 unbreakable jars and stainless steel blades ensures durability and efficiency in the kitchen. It provides a comprehensive solution for a range of kitchen tasks, making it an indispensable appliance for everyday cooking needs.

How to find the best Wonderchef Mixer Grinders

Finding the best Wonderchef mixer grinder for your needs involves considering several factors:

Power: Determine the motor power based on your usage. For heavy-duty grinding, a higher wattage like 750 Watts is suitable, while 400 Watts may suffice for regular home use.

Functions: Look at the functions offered. Do you need a simple mixer and grinder or more versatile options like juicing, blending, or chutney making? Choose accordingly.

Jars and Blades: Consider the number and size of jars provided. Ensure they meet your requirements for quantity and type of ingredients. Stainless steel blades ensure efficient grinding.

Safety Features: Check for safety features such as overload protection, which shuts off the motor in case of overheating or overload.

Warranty: A longer warranty period indicates the manufacturer's confidence in the product's durability. Wonderchef offers 2 years of warranty on most models.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.