Wordle 925 hints and answers for December 31, 2023

A siren's song of five letters, Wordle whispers its daily mystery. Wardle's cunning awaits, a vault of vocabulary locked tight. Six chances stand sentinel, triumph hanging in the balance. But fear not, word warrior! Hints like cryptic whispers, and clues like hidden pathways, all lead to the treasure within. You may or may not be able to guess it correctly, but your journey into today's game will certainly be exciting. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Illustration(REUTERS)

Wordle beckons, a five-letter enigma veiled in Wardle's wit. Six tries, one triumph. Cryptic clues, veiled hints - your lexical arsenal awaits.

Slay the Wordle beast, forge a score the bards would envy. This December 31st, ascend to the Wordle pantheon!

Wordle Today Hints for December 31

First mate "S" hoists the sail, lone "a" like a star charts the course, and "y" whispers the destination's rhyme. But treacherous shoals of doubles lie ahead! Can you decipher the map and bring home the Wordle bounty before the final bell tolls?

Wordle Today: Answer for December 31

Here is the #925 Wordle answer-

We've compiled all the clues for today. If you're seeking the solution, read through to the end. The Wordle 925 word for today, Sunday, December 31st, is SALTY.

How to play Wordle

In Wordle, the game begins with a 5x6 grid containing blank boxes awaiting your guesses for a five-letter word. Different colours convey correctness: green signifies a correct letter in the correct position, yellow denotes a correct letter placed elsewhere, and grey signifies a letter that does not appear in the word.

What is Wordle?

Nestled within Brooklyn resides a mastermind akin to a Rubik's Cube, Josh Wardle, orchestrating daily wordplay escapades known as Wordle. As a software engineer, he crafts these linguistic puzzles as captivating social experiments. With each dawn, a fresh five-letter mystery emerges—a cypher awaiting astute unravelling through wit and deduction. Can you deftly traverse the labyrinth of clues, discern the pretenders, and triumph in conquering the day's linguistic puzzle?