WormGPT, an AI bot used for phishing attacks: All you need to know

According to cyber security firm SlashNext, WormGPT, however, has been created for phishing attacks, that too, on a scale ‘larger than ever before.’

What is WormGPT?

In an article for SlashNext, security researcher Daniel Kelley noted how WormGPT, a ‘sophisticated AI (artificial intelligence) model,’ was developed by a hacker, who, he said, designed it purely with ‘malevolent’ intent.

The AI tool, though similar to ChatGPT, is without ‘ethical boundaries or limitations,’ Kelley wrote.

How does WormGPT work?

It is based on the GTPJ language model, which was developed in 2021, and allows the former to present itself as a ‘blackhat alternative’ to GPT models. The software may cause harm, even if the person using it is a beginner, the cyber expert warned.

Also, the bot was allegedly trained on a diverse array of data sources, particularly those concentrating on malware-related data.

What all can WormGPT do?

The screenshots posted by the hacker to a hacker forum demonstrate the various tasks that WormGPT is capable of. These include creating emails for phishing attacks, generating codes for malware attacks, and more.

As per Kelley, the bot was used to create an email that was not only ‘remarkably persuasive,’ but also ‘strategically cunning,’ showcasing its potential for sophisticated phishing.

