X (Twitter) brings video feature to Community Notes. Details

Under the update, notes written on a video will automatically show up on other posts with the same video.

“Notes written on videos will automatically show on other posts containing matching videos. A highly-scalable way of adding context to edited clips, AI-generated videos, and more. Available to all Top Writers!” X announced via the Community Notes handle on the microblogging website.

An image shared by the tech giant with the announcement explains how the feature will work. Now, when a contributor goes to write a note on a clip shared with a post, they will be asked whether the note is about that specific post, or the accompanying clip. By selecting the second option, users can make their note appear automatically on other posts with the same video.

In May, the company, launched the same ability for images.

What is Community Notes?

With this feature, X allows contributors to leave notes on any post so that context is added to posts that are potentially misleading. A person must sign up to become a contributor; the note will be publicly shown on a post if enough contributors from a different point of view rate that note as ‘helpful.’

Community Notes do not represent the San Francisco-based firm's viewpoint, and cannot be edited or modified by its teams.

