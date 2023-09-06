News / Technology / X (Twitter) brings video feature to Community Notes. Details

X (Twitter) brings video feature to Community Notes. Details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 06, 2023 12:33 PM IST

Now, notes written on a video will automatically show up on other posts with the same video.

X, the social network earlier known as Twitter, has introduced a new ability to the platform's Community Notes feature: Notes on videos.

'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)
Under the update, notes written on a video will automatically show up on other posts with the same video.

“Notes written on videos will automatically show on other posts containing matching videos. A highly-scalable way of adding context to edited clips, AI-generated videos, and more. Available to all Top Writers!” X announced via the Community Notes handle on the microblogging website.

An image shared by the tech giant with the announcement explains how the feature will work. Now, when a contributor goes to write a note on a clip shared with a post, they will be asked whether the note is about that specific post, or the accompanying clip. By selecting the second option, users can make their note appear automatically on other posts with the same video.

In May, the company, launched the same ability for images.

What is Community Notes?

With this feature, X allows contributors to leave notes on any post so that context is added to posts that are potentially misleading. A person must sign up to become a contributor; the note will be publicly shown on a post if enough contributors from a different point of view rate that note as ‘helpful.’

Community Notes do not represent the San Francisco-based firm's viewpoint, and cannot be edited or modified by its teams.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    HT News Desk

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
