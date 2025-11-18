X unveils ‘Chat’: A new messaging platform with video calls and privacy controls to rival WhatsApp

Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has taken a step into the messaging space with the launch of X Chat, a new communication feature designed to offer users more control and privacy. The platform aims to rival popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Arattai by offering users an improved way to send messages, make voice and video calls, and share files all in one place. X has launched X Chat, a messaging platform with video calls, disappearing messages, and screenshot alerts.

Elon Musk, who heads xAI, announced the release of X Chat on the social media platform X. He described it as a “new communications stack” that includes encrypted messaging, audio and video calls, and file transfers. Musk also hinted that X Money, a new financial feature, would be launched soon, aligning with his goal of transforming X into a comprehensive “everything app.”

X Chat App: Privacy and Control Features

X Chat introduces multiple privacy-oriented tools. Messages can be edited or deleted, set to disappear after a specified time, and users receive notifications if someone attempts to take a screenshot. End-to-end encryption protects both chats and file sharing, while the platform operates without ads or tracking, which gives users more control over their information.

Currently, X Chat is available for iOS devices and on the web, with an Android rollout planned for the near future. The platform is also working on a voice memo feature, which allows users to send audio messages within the chat. By integrating these tools, X aims to provide a unified messaging experience that combines legacy direct messages with the new Chat functionality.

The launch of X Chat represents a significant move for X into secure messaging. Users can now communicate without worrying about advertisements or data tracking, while flexible message controls and disappearing messages add layers of privacy. This development shows X’s focus on modernising communication and providing a secure environment for its users.

How to Access X Chat

To access X Chat, iOS and web users can navigate through the DMs section on the platform. Android users will gain access once the company completes its rollout. With these updates, X aims to meet modern communication needs and provide a secure alternative to existing messaging platforms.