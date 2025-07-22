Xbox to bring true cross-device gaming: Start on console, finish on PC

Microsoft revealed new features for Xbox users aiming to create a seamless gaming experience across consoles, PC and handheld devices. Available for Xbox Insiders, a new play history feature and broader access to cloud-playable console games are coming to the Xbox PC app and consoles, allowing users to continue their games on any of their devices. This move will somewhat remove the boundaries between console gaming and PC gaming by letting gamers pick up their progress wherever they play. Xbox testing seamless gaming across console, PC, and handheld with new cloud features.

Cross-device play history

Gamers can now see a play history in the Xbox app on PC and consoles. The list will display all the recently played titles across the Xbox devices, including console, PC or Windows handheld PC. This enhanced ecosystem feature ensures that the play sessions and save games are recorded on the cloud, so gamers can easily pick up where they left off on any device within the ecosystem.

Cloud game filter in library

The Xbox PC app brings a new “Cloud playable” filter to the library section that allows users to quickly identify the console games in the library. It even lists the titles that are exclusive to the Xbox consoles, which can be streamed via cloud. This is regardless of whether the user owns the games or accesses them through Game Pass

Unified game progression

With game progress stored on the cloud, players can easily start a session on their console and then continue it on their gaming PC or a Windows handheld device. All this without losing the progress or even installing the game on all devices.

What does this mean for the gamers?

For the first time, Xbox is enabling true cross-device continuity. The newly launched play history tile under the “Jump Back In” list on both console and PC lets gamers quickly relaunch previously launched games.

Additionally, rumours suggest that these updates are early steps toward allowing PC games to be streamed to Xbox consoles in the future, further strengthening Microsoft's unified gaming ambitions.