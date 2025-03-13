Xiaomi 15 Ultra sale starts soon in India: How to get 10,000 discount

The Xiaomi 15 series, including the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and the Xiaomi 15, are finally official in the Indian market. However, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is particularly grabbing attention with its advanced Leica-powered camera system. This system consists of high-end cameras, and of course, the much-talked-about photography kit, which Xiaomi is bundling for free with the purchase of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Xiaomi 15 Ultra continues to feature Leica-tuned optics..(Xiaomi)

Having said that, the phone will soon be available for pre-order, starting March 19th. Here, we'll tell you how to get the best possible deal, so you don't have to pay the MRP. Read on for the details.

How to get the Xiaomi 15 Ultra for ₹ 99,999

Currently, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is priced at ₹1,09,999, which includes the free Photography Kit Legend Edition, worth ₹11,999. Now, while you can pay this price, there are significant savings available if you have an ICICI Bank credit card. By purchasing the Xiaomi 15 Ultra using an ICICI Bank credit card, you will receive a ₹10,000 instant discount, bringing the net effective price down to ₹99,999. This brings the total benefits to ₹21,999, including the photography kit.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be available for purchase on Xiaomi's own website as well as Amazon. It is going to be available in only one variant: 16GB RAM with 512GB storage, in the Silver Chrome color.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra specifications and more

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is the current Qualcomm flagship. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For the display, it features a 6.73-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness reaches 3200 nits.

Coming to the cameras, which are arguably the highlight of the device, the 15 Ultra gets a quad-camera setup tuned by Leica. It includes a 50MP Leica main camera with a one-inch sensor, a 50MP Leica ultra-wide shooter, a 50MP Leica telephoto camera, and a secondary 50MP Leica telephoto lens. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel camera, and the phone can record log video and more.

For the battery, it features a 5410mAh battery, which supports 90W HyperCharge. The phone currently runs on Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 on top.