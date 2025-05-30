Xiaomi 16 Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC and key features tipped online ahead of launch

Xiaomi is preparing to launch its new flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 16, later this year. The device is expected to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which will make it one of the first phones to use Qualcomm's upcoming high-performance processor. However, ahead of the official announcement, leaks and rumours have revealed key features of the upcoming smartphone. Let’s take a look at what the handset will offer. Xiaomi 16 is set to launch with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset soon. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 16: Key Features and Specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi 16 is expected to feature a 6.32- or 6.36-inch LTPO OLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution support. The device is rumoured to operate on Android 16, customised with HyperOS 3.0, which incorporates AI-driven functions to improve overall usability.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 16 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 platform. This chipset promises to enhance CPU performance by up to 25 percent and improve GPU output by around 30 percent compared to the previous Snapdragon 8 Elite version. On the other hand, it is expected to house a large 6,800 mAh battery, compatible with 100W wired fast charging and wireless fast charging technologies.

For photography, the Xiaomi 16 is likely to include three 50MP sensors: a main camera, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto-periscope module. The camera setup is expected to include three 50MP sensors: a main camera, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto-periscope module. The imaging system is said to be developed in partnership with Leica, aiming for improved photography capabilities. The device will also feature an IP69 certification for dust and water resistance and a metal frame construction.

Qualcomm plans to officially announce the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset by the end of September. Following this, Xiaomi might introduce the Xiaomi 16 either before the month closes or in early October 2025. Meanwhile, unofficial renders have appeared online, showing the phone’s design, though these visuals should be viewed cautiously until confirmed by the company.