You can now schedule tasks with Gemini as Google’s powerful new AI feature rivals ChatGPT’s capabilities

Google is steadily evolving Gemini into a smarter, more proactive AI assistant that now competes directly with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The tech giant has started rolling out a feature called Scheduled Actions, which lets users automate recurring or timed tasks without repeating commands. Gemini challenges ChatGPT with new AI task scheduling feature from Google.

Originally previewed during Google I/O, Scheduled Actions is now arriving on both Android and iOS devices. The feature is currently available to subscribers of Google One AI Premium and select Google Workspace business and education plans. With this rollout, Google is pushing Gemini closer to becoming a fully integrated productivity companion.

How Gemini Scheduled Actions help automate everyday tasks?

Scheduled Actions let users instruct Gemini to perform specific tasks at set times or intervals. This includes sending daily calendar summaries, weekly content prompts, or even one time reminders. Once scheduled, Gemini handles them automatically in the background with no follow up required.

For example, a user might say, “Send me a summary of today’s meetings every morning at 8 AM” or “Generate weekly blog ideas every Friday at 10 AM.” These tasks run quietly behind the scenes, transforming Gemini from a reactive chatbot into a daily-use productivity tool.

The setup process is built to be intuitive, making automation easy for both everyday users and professionals. Within the Gemini app, users can define a task, set the time, and choose the frequency through a clean and accessible interface.

Gemini and ChatGPT face off as Google introduces AI task scheduling to its assistant. (Generated using AI)

Taking on ChatGPT in productivity

Scheduled Actions puts Google in direct competition with the kind of automation ChatGPT users create through Zapier or custom workflows. What gives Gemini a clear edge is its deep integration with Google’s suite of apps. Functioning across Gmail, Calendar, Docs, and Tasks, Gemini offers a smooth setup and efficient task execution experience.

Since it is built into tools people already use, Gemini can interact directly with information across Google’s ecosystem. There is no need for third party services or custom scripts. For users already invested in Google’s platform, the experience is more seamless than ChatGPT’s dependence on external integrations.

A step toward a truly proactive assistant

Scheduled Actions signals a shift in expectations for how AI assistants should function. Instead of waiting for commands, Gemini can now anticipate and handle repetitive tasks, offering a more personal and assistant like experience.

While this may be just the beginning, it is a clear step toward positioning Gemini as a truly productivity first AI assistant. And as Gemini continues to evolve, it may not just catch up to ChatGPT but define the next generation of digital assistance.