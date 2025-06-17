You can now simply WhatsApp ChatGPT to create an image: Here’s how it works

OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT image creation is now available for everyone in WhatsApp. This works by saving 1-800-ChatGPT as a contact and then subsequently starting to text with the chatbot on WhatsApp. Alternatively, you can press this direct link which will open the ChatGPT conversation for you in the app. WhatsApp will soon implement paid services for Channels and ads in status updates. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

How ChatGPT Image Generation Works Inside WhatsApp?

If you are wondering how to create images using ChatGPT inside WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Firstly, tap on the direct link or open the chat with the saved contact. Now, you should type a prompt that details the image you would like to make. For this one, we are going with the prompt, "generate an image of a flying horse anime style with a war scene in the background." Now, ChatGPT will say that it is generating an image, but it could take some time. After a couple of minutes, ChatGPT will ping the generated image in your chat. You can then simply save the image and use it as you like, or even forward it to your friends.

Note: To generate detailed images, make sure your prompt is detailed too. Add extra elements to your prompts, such as the style, characters, background description, camera angle, lens type, and lighting. The more detailed your prompt, the more accurate the results will be in ChatGPT. Popular styles include Ghibli-style art, action figures, and more.

What More Should You Know?

OpenAI says that you should not forget to link your ChatGPT account to 1-800-ChatGPT in WhatsApp, as this will let you get more image generations. Also, it should be noted that this joins already existing methods, such as creating images inside the ChatGPT app on Android or iOS, or opening up ChatGPT directly on your web browser, and more.

