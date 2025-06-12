iOS 26 is bringing ChatGPT’s anime-like art styles to Image Playground- Details

Apple at WWDC 2025 announced the iOS 26 update with several new features revamped design, and upgraded Apple Intelligence features. While this year was not big on AI for Apple, it still provided some new, intuitive features to its existing AI features, like Visual Intelligence, Image Playground, and others. One of the new iOS 26 features which caught our eye was the integration of ChatGPT art styles to Image Playground. Just a few weeks back, OpenAI introduced several art styles, such as Ghibli, Pixar, cartoon, pixel, and others, to ChatGPT’s image generation features. Now, iPhone users will be able to get access to these art styles on Image Playground in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe. iPhone users can now generate ChatGPT’s anime art style on Image Playground.(Apple)

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to come with optional accessories for lasting battery life- Details

ChatGPT art styles to Image Playground

With iOS 18, Apple introduced its AI-powered image generation tool called Image Playground. This app for iPhone enables users to generate images in three different styles: Animation, Illustration, and the newly added Sketch. Now, with iOS 26, the app will also get ChatGPT integration that will support new art styles. Therefore, iPhone users can create images in anime, oil painting, watercolour, vector, and print. These art styles are similar to what ChatGPT 4o image creation features, including the popular anime style.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro may not come with anti-reflective display coating as Samsung- Details

iPhone’s image generation tool will now include a new “Any Style” option where users provide a custom description of the image they want to generate with a specific art style. It will also allow users to upload images and transform them into different styles. However, it should be noted that the ChatGPT art style image generation will be slower than Apple's own on-device image generation. Additionally, Apple will also include a label that informs that the image was generated using ChatGPT.

Also, ChatGPT’s image generation capabilities come under a paid subscription account; therefore, if you have the free-tier ChatGPT account, then you will have limitations on the number of images to generate. On the other hand, Apple’s image generation tool comes free as of now. Well, considering the hype around ChatGPT’s image generation tools and different art styles, this could come as a great advantage to iPhone users.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Pro Max LATEST specs, features, and price