You might want to skip this Windows 10 update: Emoji feature hit by new bug

Microsoft rolled out its regular Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 earlier this July. The focus was on security fixes and minor bug patches, much like previous months. However, an unexpected issue has slipped into daily life for many users. The emoji search panel, something that people hardly notice but rely on every day, has stopped working properly with this latest update. A small Windows 10 glitch is causing big headaches as the emoji search panel stops working after the latest update.(Unsplash)

What happened in the July update

The cumulative update identified as KB5062554 was pushed to millions of Windows 10 PCs

After installation, users found that searching for emojis by typing keywords no longer works

The emoji picker, which you can access by pressing Win plus dot, still launches as normal

Clicking on any emoji from the list works, but typing “smile,” “heart,” or anything similar leads to a message that says it cannot be found

This glitch has cropped up across forums and platforms, with several affected users sharing their experience. Reports appeared on platforms like Reddit and Microsoft’s own support forums. Many confirmed that uninstalling the KB5062554 update immediately fixed the emoji search, while reinstalling the patch broke it again.

Who is affected and what does it mean

The broken emoji search panel might seem small but it has practical consequences. Emojis enable communication that text alone sometimes cannot convey. Almost all of us use them for work chats, personal messages, and casual posts. Messaging apps are now central to everyday digital exchange and this tiny feature plays a bigger role than one might assume.

When the search function does not work, finding the perfect emoji suddenly takes much longer. Users now need to scroll through a long list, searching manually instead of typing a quick word. For those who use emojis all day, a few seconds added per message adds up fast.

Microsoft’s response

At the time of writing, Microsoft has not formally acknowledged that this issue exists. There are no statements or timeline for resolution. This silence is concerning for users, especially as Windows 10 support is winding down. With the end-of-support date coming up in October 2025, some worry that minor bugs like this will simply be left unaddressed.

What can you do if you are facing this problem

Right now, there is only a single reliable workaround

Restore your system to a point before the July 2025 update

Hold off on reinstalling the KB5062554 patch until Microsoft offers a proper fix

It is not the most convenient solution, but it works for now. For users dealing with this issue, patience will be needed as there is no guarantee how soon the bug will be addressed.

Bigger implications for Windows 10 users

Windows 10 is heading towards retirement, and users are wondering whether attention to detail is slipping as Microsoft moves focus to Windows 11. Small glitches like this emoji panel issue may become more common as support officially draws to an end. For the lakhs still using Windows 10, it highlights the importance of keeping an eye on every update, no matter how minor it seems.