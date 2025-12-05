Your home, family, and other details leaked on ProxyEarth: Know why it is alarming

A website called ProxyEarth is revealing personal details and, in some cases, the live location of mobile users in India with only a phone number. Users can enter any number on the site to access information, including full name, father’s name, address, alternate numbers, and email IDs. A website called ProxyEarth exposes Indians’ personal details and live locations using only their phone numbers.(Pexels)

How the Website Pulls Personal Data

The website reportedly retrieves this data from telecom records collected by providers such as Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone during SIM registration. In some instances, it uses triangulation from mobile towers to pinpoint the current location of a device. Although some of the information may be outdated, most users will still be alarmed by the exposure of their personal details.

The person who created the site, called Rakesh, is known as a programmer and video editor. He claims the website does not involve illegal activity, saying it only compiles information that has already leaked online. Rakesh told India Today that the site also serves as a platform to attract web traffic and advertise his other products. He reportedly operates several other websites, some of which deal with pirated content.

Experts warn that the leak poses serious risks. Public access to details such as residential addresses and family information can facilitate identity theft, financial fraud, and other scams. Privacy advocates have warned that this type of exposure makes general citizens more vulnerable and raises questions about the security of telecoms data.

Website Still Active

ProxyEarth has been live for nearly a week and remains accessible online. The creator maintains an active presence on various web platforms, including social media. The authorities have not yet responded publicly, so the website is still accessible to anyone with an Indian phone number.

In short, this incident underscores ongoing concerns about personal data security and the need for stricter controls on how telecom information is stored and shared. Users are advised to monitor their personal information and exercise caution when sharing phone numbers or other sensitive data online.