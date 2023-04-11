YouTube down? Several users report ‘global outage’

Video streaming platform YouTube faced a global outage on Tuesday, according to Downdetector. The outage tracking website reported that thousands of users across the globe are facing trouble in streaming content on YouTube. The reason for the YouTube outage is not yet known. (File)

Netizens also took to Twitter to complain that the platform was not loading. According to Downdetector, the outage reported a spike at around 5.30 am on Tuesday.

The reason for the outage is not yet known and YouTube is yet to issue a statement on the same. However, responding to a user's escalation of the matter on Twitter, the account - TeamYoutube - replied, “tysm for letting us know! we're looking into this rn.”

“User reports indicate Youtube is having problems since 9:17 PM EDT.httpRT if you're also having problems#Youtubedown,” the official Twitter handle of the outage monitoring website tweeted.

As per Downdetector, the majority of the issues were reported with video streaming (51 per cent), while 31 per cent of users had trouble accessing the app. 17 per cent of people alerted issues on the website version of YouTube.

