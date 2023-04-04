‘Technical glitch’, says SBI on server outage that impacted online services

Acknowledging Monday’s outage that affected its online services, the State Bank of India (SBI) has said a ‘technical glitch’ led to the outage, adding that the issue now stands resolved and web services are functioning as usual. The issue now stands resolved, SBI said in a statement.

“We regret to inform you that due to a ‘technical glitch,’ some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 3. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored,” said SBI in a statement, though the bank did not specify what this ‘technical glitch’ was.

Apologising to its ‘valued’ customers, the country’s largest lender further stated, “The bank is always working towards implementing measures to prevent such occurrences. We thank you for your patience, and continued trust in SBI.”

What happened on Monday?

The bank's online services, including internet banking, YONO app, UPI, and card payments, were unavailable since morning, prompting irate customers to take to social media to complain about the interruption in services.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors app outages, the problem began at 9:19am local time, and at its peak, more than 1,800 people reported the outage at around 10:30am.

SBI's statement acknowledging the issue came hours after customer outrage began on social media.

