YouTube is fine with the F-word for monetisation, as long as it’s…

If you are a YouTube creator who has been making content that includes profanity in the first 7 seconds, well, YouTube restricted the ability to fully monetise it, and it featured the yellow dollar icon, not the full green icon. But now, as shared by Creator Insider’s, Conor Kavanagh, who is the Head of Monetisation Policy Experience at YouTube, has come forward to announce good news that says people can now fully monetise their videos, even if their videos include profanity in the first seven seconds. This opens up monetisation possibilities for creators. YouTube is now okay with profanities but only until the 7-second mark.(Pixabay)

So why the change now?

Well, YouTube's Conor explains that over time there are new advertising policies, and advertisers cannot specifically target the types of content they would like their ads on.

It's primarily the change of expectations. Previously, there used to be an expectation of a gap between the actual profanity and the ad that is going to be displayed. But now advertisers are free to choose from their desired level of profanity.

What counts as profanity?

YouTube also explains exactly which words count as profanity. Words like assh*le are moderate profanities. Strong profanities include words like 'f*ck' and more. YouTube says you can now use all of these words without affecting the monetisation within the first 7 seconds of your YouTube videos. However, at the same time, if you use profanity in thumbnails or subtitles, monetisation will remain limited.

The video also goes in-depth about what can result in a limited monetisation status. Videos like a compilation of a character's top swear words from a specific TV show, or something similar wherein strong profanities are repeated, remains a violation of the advertiser-friendly guidelines on YouTube.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price