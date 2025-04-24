YouTube marks 20th anniversary by launching new useful features: What’s new

YouTube has turned 20 years old. It all began with a video titled ‘Me at the zoo’, a 19-second clip showing a man documenting his experience in front of elephants at a zoo. Since then, YouTube has introduced multiple features, undergone major design revamps, and launched new ways of sharing videos, including YouTube Shorts. It now also offers several revenue opportunities for creators, such as affiliate marketing and Super Chats. YouTube is now 20 years old.(Reuters )

To mark its 20th anniversary, YouTube has unveiled a host of new features, including functional upgrades, as well as new features for YouTube TV. Here’s what’s new.

Create Personalised Radio Stations, Play Videos Faster

In a recent blog post, YouTube announced the launch of personalised radio stations via Ask Music. This feature is available to YouTube Premium and YouTube Music users on both iOS and Android devices.

In addition, YouTube is rolling out the ability to fast-forward through videos at 4x speed. Premium users on mobile can now access playback speeds higher than 2x, providing more control over how they watch content. This will allow

YouTube TV Upgrades

Over the next few weeks, YouTube TV members will gain the ability to build their own multiview experiences, starting with a selection of non-sports content from a small group of popular channels. Moreover, the platform is introducing improved navigation, better playback quality, and easier access to features such as comments, channel information, and more

