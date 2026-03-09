Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar 9710C 5.1 soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support launched

The Zeb Juke Bar 9710C comes as a 5.1 channel system that includes a soundbar unit, a wireless subwoofer, and two rear satellite speakers. Together, the setup delivers a total sound output of 550W RMS. The system supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats, which process sound to create a surround effect across the room when compatible content is played.

Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

Zebronics has expanded its home audio lineup in India with the launch of the Zeb Juke Bar 9710C soundbar system. The new model is designed for users who want a surround sound setup for watching films, streaming shows, gaming, and listening to music at home.

The soundbar unit uses three drivers rated at 70W each, contributing 210W to the overall output. The wireless subwoofer produces 190W of output and uses a 13.33 cm driver designed for low-frequency audio such as background bass and effects in films. The two rear satellite speakers provide 75W output each and are meant to be placed behind the seating position to create a surround sound field.

Although the speaker configuration is 5.1, the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X processing is used to simulate sound movement across different directions. This approach aims to create a wider audio field even without dedicated overhead speakers.

According to Zebronics, the system offers a frequency response range between 40Hz and 20KHz. The company lists a signal-to-noise ratio of at least 78 dB and channel separation of at least 48 dB. These specifications indicate the system is designed mainly for home entertainment.

The soundbar offers several connectivity options. Users can connect devices through Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless streaming. It also supports HDMI eARC for connection with modern televisions, optical input for older TVs, AUX input for wired playback, and USB playback for MP3 files stored on drives up to 32GB.

Additional features include an LED display on the soundbar, a remote control for operation, and wall-mount support for installation near a television setup.

The soundbar unit measures 40.5 × 9 × 6.2 cm and weighs about 1 kg. The wireless subwoofer measures 15 × 18.5 × 29.5 cm and weighs 2.75 kg, while each satellite speaker weighs around 292 grams.

Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar 9710C 5.1 Soundbar: Price and Availability The Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar 9710C is available in India through Amazon at an introductory price of Rs. 16,999. Zebronics is offering the soundbar with a one-year warranty.