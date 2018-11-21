KCR promises pension hike if TRS retains power in Telangana

TRS president and Telangana caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Tuesday said the pension of Rs 1,000 given would be increased to Rs 2,016 if the party was voted to power in the December 7 assembly elections.

“I am appealing to all who get pensions, our government will come to power definitely. After that, Rs 2,016 will be given as pension to all, be they women, beedi workers, elderly people, widows,” he said at rally in Hyderabad.

The pension given to people with disabilities would be increased to Rs 3,016 from Rs1,500, he said.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 13:48 IST