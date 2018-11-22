Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 22, 2018-Thursday
Telagana’s richest MP KV Reddy joins Congress after quitting TRS

Chevella Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quit Telangana Rashtra Samithi alleging that the party has become alienated from the people. He has joined the Congress ahead of the upcoming assembly election in the state.

telangana elections Updated: Nov 22, 2018 15:16 IST
HT Corresponent
HT Corresponent
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Congress President Rahul Gandhi shakes hands with Telangana MP K Vishweshwar Reddy who has resigned from the TRS, Medchal, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. (PTI)

Within hours of resigning from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), alleging that it has become alienated from the people and become inaccessible, party MP from Chevella Konda Vishweshwar Reddy defected to the Congress party on Wednesday.

Accompanied by AICC general secretary in-charge of Telangana R K Khuntia, the richest MP from the state met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi and expressed his desire to join the party.

“I will be formally joining the Congress in the presence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her public meeting to be held at Medchal on the city outskirts on Friday,” Reddy told the media after meeting Gandhi.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 15:16 IST

