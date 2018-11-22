Telagana’s richest MP KV Reddy joins Congress after quitting TRS

Within hours of resigning from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), alleging that it has become alienated from the people and become inaccessible, party MP from Chevella Konda Vishweshwar Reddy defected to the Congress party on Wednesday.

Accompanied by AICC general secretary in-charge of Telangana R K Khuntia, the richest MP from the state met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi and expressed his desire to join the party.

“I will be formally joining the Congress in the presence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her public meeting to be held at Medchal on the city outskirts on Friday,” Reddy told the media after meeting Gandhi.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 15:16 IST