Telangana assembly election 2018: Helium balloons explode before KTR’s roadshow, 4 injured

Four people sustained minor burns after some helium balloons burst into flames minutes before a roadshow of TRS leader KT Rama Rao commenced in Hyderabad, the police said Saturday.

The incident happened Thursday evening at Uppal.

A group of Telanaga Rashtra Samithi supporters were trying to release the balloons when it exploded resulting in fire and creating panic, they said.

Four people sustained burns and were hospitalised and later discharged, police aid.

Rao is an IT minister in the caretaker government.

The roadshow was organised as part of campaigning for the next month’s Assembly elections.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 22:15 IST