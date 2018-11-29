Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 29, 2018
Telangana Assembly Election 2018: India is not your father’s ‘jagir’, KCR tells PM

Telangana assembly election 2018: K Chandrashekar Rao, the Telangana chief minister and president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, criticised PM Modi for not allowing the state to increase reservation for tribals and Muslims. Assembly election in the state will be held on December 7.

Updated: Nov 29, 2018 14:05 IST
Hindustan Times
Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao addresses a public meeting at Suriyapet in Nalgunda district, Nov 23, 2018, ahead of assembly election in the state. (PTI)

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao Wednesday told PM Narendra Modi that India is not his grandfather or father’s ‘jagir’ (estate). The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief made the attack on Modi at a rally in Sangareddy.

“Is India your grandfather and father’s estate (jagir)? This is democracy. How many days will you be in power?” KCR said.

The TRS leader was criticising Modi for not allowing the state to increase reservation for tribals and Muslims.

KCR said as the population of adivasis and Muslims had gone up in Telangana, resolutions were passed in the Assembly and cabinet to increase their quota.

Voting for Telangana assembly election will be held on December 7.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 14:04 IST

