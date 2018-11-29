Telangana Assembly Election 2018: India is not your father’s ‘jagir’, KCR tells PM

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao Wednesday told PM Narendra Modi that India is not his grandfather or father’s ‘jagir’ (estate). The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief made the attack on Modi at a rally in Sangareddy.

“Is India your grandfather and father’s estate (jagir)? This is democracy. How many days will you be in power?” KCR said.

The TRS leader was criticising Modi for not allowing the state to increase reservation for tribals and Muslims.

KCR said as the population of adivasis and Muslims had gone up in Telangana, resolutions were passed in the Assembly and cabinet to increase their quota.

Voting for Telangana assembly election will be held on December 7.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 14:04 IST