Telangana polls: Kodandaram party to contest 12 seats, flouts Congress-led alliance’s allotment

Rumblings surfaced in the Maha Kootami or grand alliance of four opposition parties in Telangana on Wednesday, with one of the partners, Telangana Jana Samithi of M Kodandaram, announcing that it would contest in 12 seats in the upcoming assembly elections, against the eight allocated by the Congress out of total 119 seats.

TJS spokesman Venkat Reddy told media in the evening that the party was vexed with the inordinate delay in announcing the candidates by the Congress and hence, had decided to contest in 12 seats — Dubbak, Medak, Siddipet, Station Ghanpur, Malkajgiri, Amberpet, Warangal (East), Miryalguda, Jangaon, Asifabad, Wardhannapet and Mahbubnagar.

Of these 12, the Congress has already announced candidates in Asifabad and Station Ghanpur and is likely to announce candidate for Miryalguda, while Mahbubnagar was allotted to the Telugu Desam Party as part of the seat sharing deal.

But the TJS leader said his party had been asking for more seats. “We have taken a decision to contest in 12 seats. If it is required, we may contest in three more seats,” Venkat Reddy said.

Another senior TJS leader P L Vishweshwar Rao said the names of candidates contesting these 12 seats would be announced shortly.

“Our party president M Kodandaram is holding talks with Congress leadership and we hope outcome would be in our favour,” he said.

Stating that TJS would be very much part of Maha Kootami with the sole objective of defeating the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Rao said the alliance partners should adopt give-and-take policy during the negotiations.

The Congress and the TDP have not yet reacted to the TJS announcement. Their spokespersons could not be reached for comment.

The CPI, which was allotted three seats — Bellampalli, Wyra and Husnabad — is also sulking, as it sought at least two other seats, Kothagudem and Munugode.

Former MLA and senior CPI leader Kunamaneni Sambasiva Rao alleged that the Congress had betrayed the CPI in seat sharing in the Maha Kootami.

“It was a dishonour for the CPI to get only three seats. Our party has a strong presence in at least 40 constituencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP announced its third list of 32 candidates for the Telangana assembly elections. In the first list, it declared 38 candidates and in the second, 28 candidates. With the announcement of third list, the party finalised candidates for 96 assembly seats out of total 119 seats.

The third list includes four women, including a sitting MLA of the dissolved assembly Bodige Shobha, who defected from the TRS after she was denied ticket. The others include senior party functionaries and those who had unsuccessfully contested the previous elections.

The party also gave ticket to president of newly-formed Yuva Telangana Party Jitta Balakrishna Reddy from Bhongir. He would be contesting on the BJP symbol, as his party is yet to get the recognition from the Election Commission.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 20:58 IST