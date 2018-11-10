Telangana election 2018: BJP manifesto proposes free distribution of one lakh cows every year

The BJP, in its manifesto for the December 7 assembly elections in Telangana, has proposed free distribution of one lakh cows every year.

The proposal is to distribute cows in villages, at the time of festivals and others, to people who seek them, the Bharatiya Janata Pary’s manifesto committee chairman NVSS Prabhakar told news agency PTI on Saturday.

Listing the use of cows in sectors such as agriculture and rural economy, Prabhakar, MLA in the recently-dissolved Legislative Assembly, said another proposal is to set up a ‘mini-India linguistic welfare board’.

The board would take care of the welfare of linguistic minorities, those coming to Hyderabad from other states in search of livelihood, Prabhakar said.

The manifesto is likely to be released formally early next week.

The manifesto committee earlier proposed regulating sale of liquor, claiming that its unrestricted availability and consumption was leading to several social and law and order problems.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in Telangana and the governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh have seen sale of liquor only as a source of income, Prabhakar had alleged earlier.

The manifesto also promises cancellation of surcharge fares by state-run Road Transort Corporation (RTC) buses during festival seasons and free transportation to those taking up ‘Deeksha’ (religious code of behaviour) for visiting temples, including Sabarimala, according to him.

Total waiver of the tax on petrol and diesel, free online and offline coaching to youth appearing for competitive examinations and provision of safe drinking water for Rs six per month per household are the other proposals made by the manifesto committee.

The fresh proposals are an addition to the ideas mooted earlier, Prabhakar said on Saturday.

The BJP, which had five MLAs in the dissolved (119-member) assembly, hopes to substantially increase its strength in the coming polls.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 19:24 IST