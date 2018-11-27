Telangana transgender candidate Chandramukhi Muvvala goes missing

Chandramukhi Muvvala, a transwoman activist contesting the Telangana assembly elections from the Goshamahal constituency in Old Hyderabad, went missing from her home on Tuesday.

A press release issued by a coalition, the Telangana Hijra Intersex Transgender Samiti, said Chandramukhi was untraceable all day and was feared to have been kidnapped. A missing persons complaint filed at the Banjara Hills police station confirmed the 32-year-old activist, who was a candidate of the Bahujan Left Front (BLF), went missing sometime after 8.25 am. Her phone was switched off, the FIR stated.She met her mother on Monday night after a day of campaigning, the press release and the FIR added. Her lawyer, MA Shakeel, said he will file a petition in the Hyderabad high court on Wednesday.

“We fear for her safety and condemn the lack of safety measures organised for her and for other women and transgender candidates, which acts as a strong force that dissuades transgender persons and women from joining politics. Chandramukhi’s campaign kicked off just one day before she went missing,” the press release stated.

Chandramukhi is up against incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raja Singh, Congress candidate Mukesh Goud, and TRS candidate Prem Singh Rathod. The state goes to polls on December 7.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 23:53 IST