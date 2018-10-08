100 stray dogs allegedly poisoned in Hyderabad

A case was registered on Sunday following a complaint alleging that nearly 100 stray dogs were poisoned in Ghatkesar town of Hyderabad metropolitan area. The complaint was filed by an activist, informed the circle inspector of Ghatkesar police station.

“We received a complaint from an animal activist stating that about 100 street dogs have been poisoned near Infosys by local people. We have been to the spot but did not find any dead dog. We are investigating the matter. If anyone is found guilty, we will charge them,” the official said.

A case in this regard has been registered under the Animal Cruelty Act.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 11:00 IST